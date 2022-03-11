Effler: Conservation agriculture and protecting the Owasco Lake watershed

Conservation agriculture, a system-based approach to soil and water conservation, high crop productivity and profitability, has significantly expanded over the last several decades, and has a growing foothold across the Finger Lakes region. Yet, as a knowledge-intensive and complex system to develop and implement, and due to the fact that many generations-old family farms maintain steadfast traditions, adoption rates have only recently accelerated. New York’s largest dairy farms, which optimize field crop yields and milk production using sophisticated technologies, also leverage a system-based approach to improve farm efficiency and meet the demands of permitting guidelines provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Concentrated animal feeding operations that make up some of the largest dairies in the state use sophisticated Certified Nutrient Management Plans for guiding conservation agriculture, with the ultimate aim to conserve soil and water and improve sustainability over the long term.

Owners and operators from the four CAFOs having a footprint within the Owasco Lake watershed have demonstrated soil and water stewardship not only through their recent advancements in conservation agriculture, but also through their volunteered time and engagement with local partners to get projects underway that further advance conservation measures toward soil health and watershed protection. For example, the recently recommended community consensus Owasco Lake Watershed Rules and Regulations, which are currently under review by the state Department of Health, had critical stakeholder participation by agricultural leaders within the farming community. The compromises that were made as part of that community process would never have come to pass if it were not for the involvement of those local leaders.

Conservation agriculture utilizes soil science to evaluate soil conditions and drive actions that maintain a nutrient mass balance across an entire farmstead. For example, producers do not experience conservation — and therefore financial — benefits for garnering soils that are depleted in nutrients, minerals and beneficial bacteria. Likewise, the same holds true for soils that have those critical soil constituents in excess. Spruce Haven Farm, which has a small footprint in the Owasco Lake watershed, has identified this paradigm and has taken a big step to acknowledge and handle excess manure phosphorus. Over the past several years, Spruce Haven has supported a state Energy Research and Development Authority-funded pilot project to evaluate the physical and chemical removal of phosphorus from excess manure on the farm. Doug Young, owner of Spruce Haven, expressed his desire to provide “an industry service toward improved farm efficiency and optimization.”

According to the farm’s soil tests, there was a period of time when some of Young's fields exhibited phosphorus in excess. Rather than spread manure on those fields or incur associated transportation and distribution costs to spread on more distant fields, the farm welcomed a new solution. Spruce Haven offered to pilot an innovative technology aimed at creating a concentrated phosphorus product that could reduce distribution costs, better situate farms to reduce manure volume, and improve the agronomic value of manure to advance precision applications for phosphorus depleted soils. Mr. Young, a self-described person of faith, explained “There’s a duty for stewardship. We have a moral drive to make positive strides toward improving efficiency and protecting the environment.”

Adam Effler, Ph.D., is executive director of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. For more information, visit olwmc.org.

