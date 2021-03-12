Effler: Hemlocks in Fillmore Glen receive protection against invasive species

Assessments of hemlock stands are taking place throughout the Owasco Lake watershed to determine the extent of hemlock woolly adelgid infestations. Locally, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association and Cornell University are underway with a watershed-wide effort to assess the extent of infestation within many of the private hemlock stands in anticipation of treatments to begin once necessary funding is secured. Treatments to combat the invasive insect and preserve hemlock are expensive, and raising initial funds through donations and possible grants via partnerships with groups like the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management will be crucial for any work done on both public and private lands moving forward. Looking to the future, and as an example of these assessments becoming treatments, New York State Parks has begun hemlock preservation at Fillmore Glen State Park, which is within the Owasco Lake watershed.
Just south of the village of Moravia, situated on the east side of the Owasco Inlet valley, lies one of the most spectacular ravines in the Owasco Lake watershed, Fillmore Glen. Fillmore Glen was dedicated as a park on July 4, 1921, and was later rededicated in 1924 as a New York State Park through the efforts of a local physician and botanist named Dr. Charles Atwood. Fillmore Glen is named after the 13th president of the United States, Millard Fillmore, who was born in 1800 just a few miles east of the park in the neighboring town of Summerhill. The stream that has carved the ravine begins a few hundred yards from President Fillmore’s birthplace, winding and cascading westwardly nearly nine miles, draining approximately 3,900 acres of mixed northern forest land. A hike through the park offers a wonderful stimulation to the senses with waterfalls, steep ravines and the oxygen-rich aroma of water vapor and coniferous trees. The trail system, created through meticulous construction by the Civilian Conservation Corps nearly a century ago, requires constant maintenance and provides visitors with amazing vistas and overlooks on each side of the gorge.
The geological formations, topography and tree species defining Fillmore Glen are shared characteristics to nearby ravines and gorges, including those designated as state parks throughout the Finger Lakes region. The most abundant tree species populating the ravines is the eastern hemlock (Tsuga canadensis), found in both hemlock forest and hemlock hardwood forest communities that line the gorges. Hemlocks and ravines have a well-established, symbiotic relationship. These trees thrive in cool, moist conditions in and around ravines and, in turn, provide terrific stabilization, shaded waters for aquatic species and shielding from erosion on steep slopes.
Maintaining a robust population of hemlocks will result in long-term stable, balanced ecosystems and characteristics of our cherished gorges. The hemlock woolly adelgid is rapidly populating throughout the hemlock stands, stripping branches of needles and threatening the natural balance within, as well as the stability of the ravines. This troubling situation is occurring within the state park gorges and private ravines throughout the Finger Lakes region, including the Owasco Lake watershed. However, the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has been working to manage HWA through its Albany Invasive Species Unit and regional environmental field teams for nearly a decade. The mission of the environmental field team is to work closely with the Invasive Species Unit to carefully survey, detect and treat for HWA, ultimately reducing the impacts of hemlock stand and gorge destruction throughout the public parks of New York, including Fillmore Glen.
Fillmore Glen’s first hemlock preservation treatments took place in 2017 and are estimated to protect those trees for five to seven years. The approach is a multi-year effort and covers only a fraction of the hemlocks within the park each year either via local contractors or by NYS Parks' in-house hemlock team. The team is made up of staff from the field team and other state parks employees, like Fillmore Glen Park Supervisor John Burns, who has worked on almost every hemlock preservation treatment at Fillmore. In 2020 alone, the combined efforts of the in-house team and hired contractors treated 650 trees at Fillmore Glen. Despite every effort to cover all hemlocks at the park, the state parks office has to provide another round of preservation treatment every six years to the same trees, a cycle that will continue throughout the park as new areas are preserved and previously preserved areas are retreated until a biocontrol becomes available.
Biocontrol integration, via New York State Hemlock Initiative and the Mark Whitmore lab out of Cornell University, is currently underway as an alternative means of controlling the hemlock woolly adelgid. Until an HWA biocontrol is approved and widely available to ensure that there are hemlock forests lining our gorges for future generations, the colossal efforts of private landowners and public parks to preserve hemlocks will continue.
The extensive preservation efforts conducted by the state parks office throughout the parks of the Finger Lakes region and within the Fillmore Glen State Park demonstrate a terrific model of HWA treatment and hemlock preservation efforts. Duplication of this model will aid in long-term hemlock tree sustainability, historical preservation and water quality protection throughout the ravines of the Owasco Lake watershed as groups and private landowners partner and work together moving forward.
For more information, or to comment on the hemlock preservation efforts underway with New York State Parks, please visit parks.ny.gov/about/contact-us.aspx
Andrew “Drew” Snell is a specialist with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. Edits were made by staff from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.