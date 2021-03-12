Effler: Hemlocks in Fillmore Glen receive protection against invasive species

Assessments of hemlock stands are taking place throughout the Owasco Lake watershed to determine the extent of hemlock woolly adelgid infestations. Locally, the Owasco Watershed Lake Association and Cornell University are underway with a watershed-wide effort to assess the extent of infestation within many of the private hemlock stands in anticipation of treatments to begin once necessary funding is secured. Treatments to combat the invasive insect and preserve hemlock are expensive, and raising initial funds through donations and possible grants via partnerships with groups like the Finger Lakes Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management will be crucial for any work done on both public and private lands moving forward. Looking to the future, and as an example of these assessments becoming treatments, New York State Parks has begun hemlock preservation at Fillmore Glen State Park, which is within the Owasco Lake watershed.

Just south of the village of Moravia, situated on the east side of the Owasco Inlet valley, lies one of the most spectacular ravines in the Owasco Lake watershed, Fillmore Glen. Fillmore Glen was dedicated as a park on July 4, 1921, and was later rededicated in 1924 as a New York State Park through the efforts of a local physician and botanist named Dr. Charles Atwood. Fillmore Glen is named after the 13th president of the United States, Millard Fillmore, who was born in 1800 just a few miles east of the park in the neighboring town of Summerhill. The stream that has carved the ravine begins a few hundred yards from President Fillmore’s birthplace, winding and cascading westwardly nearly nine miles, draining approximately 3,900 acres of mixed northern forest land. A hike through the park offers a wonderful stimulation to the senses with waterfalls, steep ravines and the oxygen-rich aroma of water vapor and coniferous trees. The trail system, created through meticulous construction by the Civilian Conservation Corps nearly a century ago, requires constant maintenance and provides visitors with amazing vistas and overlooks on each side of the gorge.