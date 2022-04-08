Effler: Lake Friendly Living in the Finger Lakes

The Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council believes, through collective efforts, watershed residents will pledge commitments to Lake Friendly Living and help ensure future generations will inherit a healthy lake. The OLWMC hosts a pledge opportunity that aligns with Lake Friendly Living pledge programming throughout the Finger Lakes region. The pledge program is an education, recognition and evaluation initiative that is free, voluntary and non-regulatory, and serves as a reminder that every watershed resident in our Owasco Lake community can make a positive difference in the water quality of our lake. Watershed residents can help make Lake Friendly Living an accepted motto throughout the watershed community by proudly displaying their pledge-earned Lake Friendly Living lawn sign, leading by example and encouraging neighbors to do the same. The OLWMC and Owasco Watershed Lake Association are advancing additional program visibility by installing Lake Friendly Living sign medallions on existing tributary sign posts throughout the watershed.

To bring the Lake Friendly Living concept to your property, the OLWMC requests watershed residents visit the OLWMC website (olwmc.org) and take the pledge to commit to recommended land and water stewardship practices. Several new program pledges were made by the Owasco Lake watershed community in recent weeks. Whether one lives along the lake or far from it, if one maintains a household or commercial property with a yard, gravel road or driveway, septic system or farmstead, the Lake Friendly Living pledge gives watershed community residents the opportunity to take action, make a difference and be recognized for their active role in the solution to waterway pollutant mitigation. Specifically, this growing Finger Lakes regional initiative encourages the voluntary adoption of recommended conservation and best management practices by residents to reduce nonpoint sources of lake pollution.

The OLWMC is a founding member of the Lake Friendly Living Coalition. In 2022, the OLWMC spearheaded coordinating commemorative resolutions among the New York State Assembly and Senate to promote a combined state legislative resolution for celebrating Lake Friendly Living awareness in the Finger Lakes region. Endorsement resolutions passed in both houses in March.

This year, the coalition has facilitated onboarding Conesus and Keuka lake watershed organizations as new members to help advance the common regional messaging and pledge campaign. The regional team is underway with planning and preparation for hosting its May 2022 "Lake Friendly Living for Watershed Resiliency" webinars and live events series that will focus on the intersection of water quality protection and climate-smart programming. The overarching goal of this year’s educational series is to educate and engage Finger Lakes watershed residents, local governments and businesses to adopt lake-friendly practices to help protect and preserve the Finger Lakes for sustainable water quality, recreational use and tourism. OLWMC staff helped prepare an introductory presentation for the May Lake Friendly Living series that will be available for review as part of the registration process for the educational series. Staff have also coordinated, among local leaders, forthcoming presentations about the state Climate Smart Communities program for municipalities and the implementation of Emerson Park’s new rain garden. Information and registration details for attending the "Lake Friendly Living for Watershed Resiliency" educational series will be forthcoming in the month of April and posted on the coalition’s website at flrwa.org/lake-friendly-living.

Adam Effler, Ph.D., is executive director of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. For more information, visit olwmc.org.

