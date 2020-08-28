Effler: Make the Lake Friendly Living pledge in Cayuga County

The Lake Friendly Living pledge

I know my choices can affect water quality for Owasco Lake. I pledge to incorporate 'Lake Friendly Living' practices to reduce my impacts on Owasco Lake. I will adopt these practices that help reduce pollutants and minimize runoff into Owasco Lake:

(1) I pledge to refrain from using excessive lawn fertilizers and chemicals to help prevent HABs.

(2) I will only use limited phosphorus-free fertilizers (as governed by NYS law), applied properly.

(3) I will maintain my septic system.

(4) I will reduce hazardous wastes and dispose of them properly.

(5) I will dispose of prescription drugs properly; I will not flush them.

(6) I will maintain my vehicles, water-crafts, and other recreational vehicles to reduce fluid leaks as well as the spread of aquatic invasive species.

(7) I will use water wisely.

(8) I will not dispose of leaf litter or lawn clippings in waterways or ditches.

(9) I will strive to work towards practicing recommended Best Management Practices for land use activities within the Owasco Lake Watershed.