Effler: Make the Lake Friendly Living pledge in Cayuga County

Owasco Lake is a primary water source that supplies drinking water to over 40,000 people in Cayuga County, which equates to more than 50% of the county’s population. The Owasco Lake watershed encompasses over 208 square miles of drainage area, from which storm water runoff moves into Owasco Lake and impacts its water quality. Residential, commercial and agricultural properties all have the propensity to generate runoff. Precipitation that falls on natural surfaces typically infiltrates into the ground. As impermeable surfaces are created (e.g., roof tops, paved surfaces, compacted soils) precipitation cannot soak into the ground. These features significantly increase the volume and flow rate of water carrying sediment and pollutants into our nearby waterbodies that drain into Owasco Lake. Sediments can cloud water, affecting lake plants, fish and other aquatic life, and typically settle near the mouths of tributaries, which impede navigation and lake access. Furthermore, sediments can create habitats where invasive species thrive. Common runoff pollutants include excess nutrients, bacteria, pathogens and debris that can make water unsafe for drinking and swimming, and can also disrupt healthy aquatic life.
Reducing the use of fertilizers and chemicals within our watershed can help minimize excess nutrients and pollutants entering our waterways. Excess nutrients are a leading driver of harmful algal blooms. HABs develop when cyanobacteria, which are photosynthetic organisms that live in freshwater, grow out of control due, in part, to an excess of nutrients entering the lake. HABs produce toxic compounds that have harmful effects on the public and wildlife such as gastrointestinal illness and liver damage, both of which can be debilitating or fatal. HABs can be reduced by limiting the amount of phosphates and nitrates entering Owasco Lake from within the Owasco Lake Watershed. When watershed residents apply fertilizers in excess, they not only feed their grass, but also aquatic algae and invasive weeds within the lake. Furthermore, fertilizers applied within the Owasco Lake Watershed can be transported to the lake through runoff after rain events.
Through it’s Lake Friendly Living initiative, the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council encourages watershed residents to consider utilizing native grasses, gardens and crops that prosper without the need for excessive fertilizer and chemical additives.
The OLWMC’s hopes, through collective efforts, that watershed residents will pledge their commitment to the Lake Friendly Living program and help ensure future generations will inherit a healthy lake. This pledge opportunity aligns with Lake Friendly Living pledges taken throughout the Finger Lakes region. It is an education, recognition and evaluation pledge program that is free, voluntary, non-regulatory and a reminder that every watershed resident in our Owasco Lake community can make a positive difference in the water quality of our lake. Watershed residents can help make Lake Friendly Living an accepted motto throughout the watershed community by proudly displaying their pledge-earned Lake Friendly Living lawn sign, leading by example and encouraging neighbors to do the same.
To bring the Lake Friendly Living concept to your property, the OLWMC requests watershed residents visit the OLWMC website (www.OLWMC.org) and take the pledge to commit to both land and water stewardship actions. This pledge can be completed from the comfort of one’s home, via computer or cellular device, and is simple to fill out. Knowing where to find reliable and accurate information to help identify and implement lake-friendly living practices on watershed properties and in watershed homes can be daunting. Therefore, the OLWMC has compiled a variety of resources on its website to guide watershed stewards in their efforts. Whether one lives along the lake or far from it, if one maintains a household or commercial property with a yard, gravel road or driveway, septic system, or farmstead, the Lake Friendly Living pledge gives watershed community residents the opportunity to take action, make a difference, and be recognized for their active role in the solution to waterway pollutant mitigation.
Please consider becoming a part of the solution today and commit to refraining from the use of excessive lawn fertilizers and chemicals and commit to land and water stewardship practices for the future.
Adam Effler is executive director of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council.
