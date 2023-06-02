In January, a 161-acre parcel in the town of Sempronius was transferred from The Nature Conservancy to the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council. The parcel was acquired by the conservancy in 2021 through a Water Quality Improvement Project grant from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to help protect drinking water supplies and reduce contributors to harmful algal blooms. This parcel is an important natural resource and source for public drinking water, and its transfer to the council was part of the conservancy’s effort to empower local community organizations in managing water resources.

The protection of the 161-acre property, which the council has named the Fillmore Nature Preserve, is important for protecting water quality in Owasco Lake, which provides drinking water to more than 70% of Cayuga County. A study by The Nature Conservancy ranked the property within the top 10 parcels in the Owasco Lake watershed with the greatest impact on water quality. The land includes diverse forests and approximately 40 acres of freshwater wetlands, which is located near the birthplace of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

On May 22, Moravia High School spearheaded Moravia Gives Back Day. The objective of Moravia Gives Back Day is to provide a means for students to take care of their community, and to take care of themselves. Activity facilitators use that concept because teachers and students spend the morning completing community service activities and the afternoon participating in wellness activities.

Student conservation work at the Fillmore Nature Preserve was one of the activities included as part of Moravia High School giving back. Students picked up litter along the roadway adjacent to the preserve, pulled invasive species and identified species to inform a conservation database. Using a Fillmore Nature Preserve survey map from Cayuga County Imagemate, the group used boundaries to create a map in Google Earth that was uploaded to iNaturalist, a program that tracks species identified during field surveys. Effectively, Moravia High School students were the first to assess biodiversity at the preserve. Now, every time someone uses iNaturalist to identify a species found there, the uploaded information will contribute to the initiated project. Their only issue was that cellular service was limited so they weren't able to upload the species photos as they were taken. The students planned to upload their photos when they returned to school.

According to Shannon Taylor, guidance counselor at Moravia High, facilitators and students at the school had discussed the Moravia Gives Back Day concept since before the pandemic, and when COVID-19 started, they had to put the idea on the backburner. Taylor explained, “We were finally able to make it happen beginning last year, so this year was our second year. We plan to continue to make this an annual tradition at Moravia.”

Other areas where Moravia High School spent time volunteering included Casowasco, Fillmore Glen, Ethel Fuller Park, Hope Food Pantry, Millstream Court, Northwoods Nursing Home, Ettinger Field, Millard Fillmore Elementary School, Moravia Middle School/High School, The Cat Program, Dry Creek Cemetery, Indian Mound Cemetery, their local VFW, Powers Library, Four Town Ambulance and local fire departments (Moravia, Locke, West Niles, New Hope and Sempronius). Taylor offered gratitude to the council for allowing students to add Fillmore Nature Preserve to their list of morning projects this year. Tayler remarked, “A wonderful time was had by the students and staff. We would love to continue to go there each year!” The Fillmore Nature Preserve is available for respectful and safe use by the public.