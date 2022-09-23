Effler: New technologies for monitoring HABs in Owasco Lake

In recent years, harmful algal blooms have occurred with increasing frequency throughout the Finger Lakes. HABs are a toxic form of cyanobacteria that, when in abundance at the water surface or near shorelines, resembles a thick, green, paint-like material, and when mixed within the water column, resembles pea soup.

Although all contributing factors that lead to the occurrence of HABs are not known or fully understood, the conditions that are most favorable for a HAB to occur include a combination of increased water temperatures, sunlight and available nutrients. The increasing frequency and intensity of HABs during the summer months threaten drinking water quality, recreational opportunities and tourism.

These threats have prompted demands for improved public safety measures, including HABs reporting systems to inform recommendations from public health officials, and carbon-based water filtration rates to protect drinking water consumers. Furthermore, HABs research is important to inform data-driven lake and watershed management decisions. New unmanned aerial system (UAS) technologies have been developed, which may offer opportunities for HABs monitoring and the advancement of early warning systems and research in the Finger Lakes.

BloomOptix (Syracuse, bloomoptix.com) is a start-up company that has recently taken an innovative approach toward combining traditional methods of HABs monitoring and integrating them with drone technologies that pair additional data gathering resources. Their state-of-the-art technology for HABs surveillance provides spatially and temporally robust spectral data to help determine the occurrences of HABs. The aerial imagery captured by their UAS records multispectral data that can identify signatures unique to HABs; BloomOptix collects data across 10 multispectral bands in the electromagnetic spectrum and then analyzes the most appropriate bands based on project needs. Rapid testing methods can provide for earlier HABs detection and early warning systems.

Uniquely, their HABs monitoring procedures include the real-time collection of water samples that provide for comparisons, specifically correlation analyses with concurrent spectral data. Additionally, BloomOptix has compared HABs spectral features with conventional microscope-based HABs identification methods. The company has developed mobile microscopy technologies that connect with cellular devices and may reliably reduce the time and costs involved with a traditional lab-based approach.

BloomOptix has worked primarily on Skaneateles Lake, where they partner with NUAIR (Syracuse, nuair.org), which promotes the use of unmanned aircraft and oversees the project for the city. Eget Liber (Syracuse, eget-liber.com), another startup, is also involved in the project and operates uncrewed boats equipped with chemical-free, environmentally friendly technology to mitigate and/or eradicate the HABs. The treatment involves a combination of sonication, UV-C light radiation, ozone and aeration. Igor Mrdjen, BloomOptix project and science lead, said, “BloomOptix, NUAIR and Eget Liber are extremely excited to team up and push the envelope of how advancing technologies can help protect our lakes from harmful algal blooms. By combining our innovations in algal bloom monitoring, mapping and treatment, the teams are committed to innovating locally, so that we may act globally.”

Their research has been funded through the New York State Empire Development Fund. The BloomOptix team plans to collect Owasco Lake water samples for HABs this summer and fall, partnering with NUAIR to scout for and study blooms via drone sensors.