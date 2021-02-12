Effler: Owasco Lake part of innovative water level monitoring initiative

Owasco Lake watershed tributaries have highly varying seasonal and annual conditions, ranging from no flows to high flows. High flow conditions can be accompanied by destructive flooding and contribute significantly to sediment and nutrient loading to the lake. Comprehensive monitoring of stream flows on a watershed spatial scale is rarely achieved and is typically expensive to implement. However, new methods and technologies have emerged that appear to meet the challenges of conventional flow monitoring systems by providing for relatively inexpensive, continuous and robust flow monitoring at a watershed scale.
The Great Lakes Protection Fund and the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based innovative technology company known as Hyfi are partnering to support a dynamic stream monitoring initiative to introduce and showcase new technologies within the Owasco Lake watershed. Funded by the Great Lakes Protection Fund and developed by Hyfi, the project currently provides two years of technical and financial support to deploy monitoring equipment across three regions of the Great Lakes basin. Hyfi designed the sensors exclusively to introduce widespread real-time watercourse level and flow information to watershed communities. Fortunately, the Owasco Lake watershed joins other areas in Michigan and Ohio that were selected to receive over 50 sensors each.
The Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council is leading the effort to install the Hyfi sensor network within the Owasco Lake watershed. The Cayuga County Planning Department brought the opportunity to the council after a presentation at the Finger Lakes-Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance full board meeting. Hyfi will provide high-resolution water level data using networks of wireless sensors to help stormwater managers make decisions quickly and confidently. The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division of the council is assisting with sensor installations at selected stream-roadway crossings, according to comprehensive training on installation procedures by Hyfi.
First, precision tools are used to survey road crossings, bridges and streams. Next, this survey information is combined with real-time sensor data to report local water depths with millimeter accuracy. The overarching goal of the project is to scale the network across the region and provide a continuous image of watercourse levels across the entire watershed.
Remote access to water levels helps water resource managers and the public stay informed as water levels dynamically rise and fall around Lake Owasco. The information is especially useful for tracking storm surges for flood response, asset and infrastructure management, watershed planning and recreational safety. Real-time water level information will be easily accessible via websites, apps and text messages.
“Folks want to know — is the river too high? Can I get under this bridge? Or is the river too low? That’s essentially what the technology is here for,” said Niklas Krantz, deployment coordinator at Hyfi.
According to the Great Lakes Protection Fund, “The Hyfi team proposes a radical improvement in water data collection and watershed-scale information tools. The team will deploy water information systems in three Great Lakes counties; one each in New York, Ohio and Michigan. Each network will contain 40 to 50 sensors across water bodies and built infrastructure, each of which will report water level data continuously. This network will provide data at the spatial and temporal scales that stormwater, watershed, and emergency managers need to manage and respond to changing weather patterns and extreme events. Its coverage will greatly exceed that provided by the 8,000 stream gauges maintained by the U.S. Geological Survey across the U.S. that measure water levels, on average, every 15 minutes (with over 3,000 counties in the U.S., most have few, if any, measurements of water flow or water quality).”
“Our hope is to fill in as many locations as we can,” said Joshua Riley, a Hyfi data analyst. “The technology and water levels will be monitored in real time and will allow the identification of trends to make predictions. The goal is to present the data in a user-friendly format.”
Over 20 locations have been proposed by the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and the Cayuga County Planning Department. Hyfi’s staff have helped coordinate required permits and permissions for installations according to site access requirements among municipalities and New York state. The initial depictions of dynamic level conditions for Owasco Lake watershed tributaries will be in the form of time series graphics that will show level trends over time. The council and its partners are interested in long-term advanced uses of the data provided by the sensor technology. Theoretically, this data can be useful for future model validations that include lake loading estimates, which are considered an important metric for prioritizing conservation efforts according to the Nine Element Watershed Plan for Owasco Lake. The sensors present a relatively inexpensive, and temporally and spatially robust, alternative to USGS gauge stations for calculating flow information required for estimating loads. Six tributary sensors have been installed within the watershed thus far; five were installed along the inlet and within the Owasco Flats, and one was installed along Veness Brook. They are all currently reporting data and have captured recent storm event activity. The council is working with its partners to best utilize these data for providing useful information to the public and for decision-making and watershed management. A great many level sensor installations are expected throughout the Owasco Lake watershed. After the two-year trial period is over, the council will evaluate the outcomes of the pilot project, determine how useful the sensors were, and consider their continued use for monitoring watercourse conditions within the watershed.
Dr. Adam Effler is executive director of the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and can be reached at ajpeffler.OLWMC@gmail.com or (315) 283-9427. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.