Effler: Owasco Lake part of innovative water level monitoring initiative

Over 20 locations have been proposed by the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council and the Cayuga County Planning Department. Hyfi’s staff have helped coordinate required permits and permissions for installations according to site access requirements among municipalities and New York state. The initial depictions of dynamic level conditions for Owasco Lake watershed tributaries will be in the form of time series graphics that will show level trends over time. The council and its partners are interested in long-term advanced uses of the data provided by the sensor technology. Theoretically, this data can be useful for future model validations that include lake loading estimates, which are considered an important metric for prioritizing conservation efforts according to the Nine Element Watershed Plan for Owasco Lake. The sensors present a relatively inexpensive, and temporally and spatially robust, alternative to USGS gauge stations for calculating flow information required for estimating loads. Six tributary sensors have been installed within the watershed thus far; five were installed along the inlet and within the Owasco Flats, and one was installed along Veness Brook. They are all currently reporting data and have captured recent storm event activity. The council is working with its partners to best utilize these data for providing useful information to the public and for decision-making and watershed management. A great many level sensor installations are expected throughout the Owasco Lake watershed. After the two-year trial period is over, the council will evaluate the outcomes of the pilot project, determine how useful the sensors were, and consider their continued use for monitoring watercourse conditions within the watershed.