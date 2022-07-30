Effler: The Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes

The Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes hosted the second annual Lake Friendly Living Awareness Month throughout May 2022, which highlighted watershed resiliency. The education series featured virtual and in-person expert speakers, demonstrations and hands-on project implementation. In total, 10 webinars and seven live events accommodated 371 participants.

With the common mission to protect water quality, this collaborative effort by nine Finger Lakes watershed organizations educated and engaged Finger Lakes residents, local governments and businesses on how to adopt practices that protect and preserve our lakes for sustainable water quality, recreation and tourism. This year's keynote speaker for the education series, Fred Stoss of the University at Buffalo, presented on consequences and solutions for the Finger Lakes basin as they relate to climate change. The month of events were free for all participants to attend, and included topics such as climate resiliency, home, garden and shoreline practices, rain gardens, rain barrel workshops, invasive species threats, citizen science, a tree giveaway, a nursery installation and more.

The calendar of events and speakers for the May educational series was made available through the coalition’s website at flrwa.org/lake-friendly-living. In addition to providing event registrations, the website provides links to online resources from each of the contributing watershed organizations to help residents learn more. Finger Lakes residents and businesses are encouraged to show their support for the Lake Friendly Living program by visiting their watershed organization’s website and "taking the pledge." The pledge program garnered by the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council offers yard signs to pledge takers, providing an opportunity for residents and businesses residing within the Owasco Lake watershed to demonstrate their commitment to, and advocacy for, Lake Friendly Living. Visit olwmc.org to learn more.

Highlights from the May Finger Lakes educational series included:

• 462 shrub willow canes planted to help stabilize soils and reduce erosion

• 5 spotted lanternfly monitoring stations established to monitor this new invasive species

• 14 rain barrels produced and placed to mitigate stormwater runoff

• 28 bird species identified and cataloged as part of a citizen science initiative

• 50 red oak and 50 American sweetgum trees distributed to landowners to promote the use of native species

Furthermore, the Lake Friendly Living Coalition coordinated resolutions among the New York State Assembly and Senate to provide for a state legislative resolution commemorating Lake Friendly Living awareness in the Finger Lakes region. The coalition expects that the Lake Friendly Living educational series will be provided annually for years to come, will continue to gain state government support, and will drive its overarching goal: to grow regional community awareness of, and engagement with, Finger Lakes watershed protection efforts.