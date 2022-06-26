Effort underway to 'Light Up Owasco Lake' July 4

An effort to "Light Up Owasco Lake" for the Fourth of July is being organized, with property owners welcome to illuminate the shoreline with LED flares and bonfires at 9:30 that night to create a ring of light around the lake.
The effort is being organized by the "Owasco Lake, NY Homeowners' Community" Facebook group, which said in a news release that such an effort has not been done for several years. The group formed after the flooding caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred last August.
LED flares are available at Wegmans, and $1 from each sale will be donated to the Owasco Lake Watershed Association. Spectators are also welcome.
For more information, email lightupowasco@gmail.com.