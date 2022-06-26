 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Effort underway to 'Light Up Owasco Lake' July 4

  • 0
Owasco sunset

Half an hour past sunset reveals the rich, warm glow of day's end looking across Owasco Lake from the Owasco Yacht Club.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

An effort to "Light Up Owasco Lake" for the Fourth of July is being organized, with property owners welcome to illuminate the shoreline with LED flares and bonfires at 9:30 that night to create a ring of light around the lake.

The effort is being organized by the "Owasco Lake, NY Homeowners' Community" Facebook group, which said in a news release that such an effort has not been done for several years. The group formed after the flooding caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred last August.

LED flares are available at Wegmans, and $1 from each sale will be donated to the Owasco Lake Watershed Association. Spectators are also welcome.

For more information, email lightupowasco@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Japan suspect in COVID relief fraud deported by Indonesia

Japan suspect in COVID relief fraud deported by Indonesia

A Japanese man accused of defrauding the government of $7.3 million intended for small Japanese businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic has been arrested on board a flight after being deported from Indonesia. Police confirmed the arrest of Mitsuhiro Taniguchi. He was taken to a police station after landing at Tokyo’s Narita airport on Wednesday. Japanese media reported Taniguchi and a group of acquaintances allegedly submitted about 1,700 false applications for COVID-19 relief funds to the Japanese government and illegally received subsidies on more than 960 of those applications, taking with them about 1 billion yen. Police also arrested Taniguchi’s ex-wife and their two sons in May on fraud allegations.

Gregory J. "Gregg" Smith

SMITH, Gregory J. "Gregg", 58, the husband of Katherine (Rankin) Smith, of Pulsifer Drive, Auburn, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, June 22,…

Mark W. O'Hora

O'HORA, Mark W., 59, formally of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Liverpool. Funeral services and burial in St. Jo…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News