Carpenter's Brook Fish Hatchery in Elbridge seeks volunteers to help stock fish in streams, lakes and ponds in Onondaga County.

Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through May 18 to stock the estimated 70,000 trout. Volunteers must be 18 and able to lift 50 pounds.