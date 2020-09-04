Electronics recycling event to be held in Cayuga County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Electronics "Plus" Recycling Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in Cayuga County.

The location will be given to those who preregister.

The following will be accepted for recycling: computer equipment, TVs and CRT monitors, flat-screen monitors and TVs, fluorescent light bulbs, video game systems, hearing aid and button cell batteries, universal power supplies, cellphones and toner/ink cartridges.

All items will be accepted for free, with a limit of four TVs and CRT monitors.

The event is hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, Cayuga Recycles and the county Department of Planning & Economic Development.

To preregister, visit pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events.cfm.

For more information, call (315) 255-1183 ext. 238.

