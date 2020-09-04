Electronics recycling event to be held in Cayuga County

An Electronics "Plus" Recycling Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in Cayuga County.
The location will be given to those who preregister.
The following will be accepted for recycling: computer equipment, TVs and CRT monitors, flat-screen monitors and TVs, fluorescent light bulbs, video game systems, hearing aid and button cell batteries, universal power supplies, cellphones and toner/ink cartridges.
All items will be accepted for free, with a limit of four TVs and CRT monitors.
The event is hosted by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, Cayuga Recycles and the county Department of Planning & Economic Development.
To preregister, visit pub.cce.cornell.edu/event_registration/main/events.cfm.
For more information, call (315) 255-1183 ext. 238.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!