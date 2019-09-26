The Fall Electronics Recycling Plus event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.
County residents will be able to recycle TVs, microwaves, video game systems, computers and more at the event. A donation of $10 for each old-style picture tube TV is requested, and a donation of $20 for console and projection TVs.
Older air conditioners, dorm-size refrigerators, dehumidifiers and other items containing Freon that weigh less than 40 pounds will also be accepted at no charge. And the Rescue Mission will be present to accept clothing, shoes and small household items for donations. Tompkins Trust Co. will also provide document shredding services.
For more information about the event, contact Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County at (315) 255-1183 ext. 238.