Emerson Park festival to feature celebrity dunk tank

Barbecue

Off the Bone BBQ draws hungry patrons at the Rotary Ribs Rhythm & Blues Festival at Emerson Park in Owasco in 2018. Now known as the Party in the Park Festival, the event will return July 23-24.

 The Citizen file

The Auburn Rotary Club has announced the addition of a celebrity dunk tank to its Party in the Park Festival Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24, on Deauville Island at Emerson Park.

The club seeks local celebrities to participate. Proceeds raised from the dunk tank will support Warm the Children on Saturday and the United Way of Cayuga County on Sunday.

The festival will also include live music, food, the Fun Firefighter Games and more, with proceeds supporting the club's charity programs.

To volunteer for the dunk tank, contact Ed Helinski at (315) 664-3103 or Kathryn Dennis at (315) 253-9741.

For more information on the festival, visit auburnrotarybbq.org.

