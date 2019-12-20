When Jason Dean found out his company was one of five finalists up for a $1 million grand prize in a business competition, his initial reaction wasn't to jump with joy. Instead, he simply let loose a deep sigh of relief.
Dean, an inventor who lives in Kirkville and has been teaching middle-school science and technology in the Union Springs Central School District for two years, said he invested so much time and money into his efforts that he was just glad his work paid off.
His company, Eget Liber, is up against four other technology-based startups — including businesses from as far as the United Kingdom and Australia — in GENIUS NY, a business accelerator program competition. In January, each company will set up shop at The Tech Garden in Syracuse. The business incubator is a program of CenterState CEO, which is a "economic development strategist, business leadership organization and chamber of commerce," according to its website.
Each business in GENIUS NY will work on its plans, attend tourism activities and speak with community leaders, mentors and advisers from leading companies in central New York, according to a news release. In April, each team will pitch its technology to judges and over 300 audience members. Only one company will receive the grand prize, but the other four teams are guaranteed $500,000.
Dean's company involves a semi-submersible remotely operated underwater vehicle that uses light energy to kill blue-green algae in freshwater lakes, he said. Dean, who started the business earlier this year, said the company name, Eget Liber, means "chemical-free" in Latin. This is a guiding principal for the business, he said, and not just a cool name. Dean said he believes it is vital to help the environment without introducing anything harmful. The underwater vehicle, which is a 10-feet-long, 5-feet-wide prototype, Dean said, uses ultraviolet C and ultraviolet B wavelengths to destroy blue-green algae, he said. The vehicle receives command coordinates from an aerial drone that identifies algal blooms through spectral analysis, Dean said.
After previously creating a device that can kill ticks in lawns without releasing any chemicals, Dean started pursuing environmental technology that didn't solve one issue while creating more. Familiar with the blue-green algae problem in central New York lakes, he began working on his vehicle prototype at the end of the the 2018-19 school year and continued nonstop that summer. He recalled working on it his driveway until it would get so dark outside that the only light came from large spotlights he had set up. Whether Dean winds up with $1 million or $500,000, he said, it will allow him to get his product to market. Dean, who has patented some of his inventions and has patents pending on five more, has been a member of The Tech Garden for over a year.
As a teacher, Dean said, he is used to speaking in front of people. But he will feel more pressure on the night that will decide the competition "only because I know what's at stake." He said he feels good about the contest overall, though.
"I'm confident in the product, I'm confident in the need for the product, so once I start speaking I immerse myself in the content and then I feel very comfortable as I'm speaking about it," he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Rick Clonan, vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship for CenterState CEO, said a spot in the contest's final five is always saved for a central New York business. Eget Liber stood out among several other companies in the area, Clonan said, as the algae bloom issue is relevant. Other factors in Dean's favor, Clonan said, are that his product can be reproduced and sent out to market without an exorbitant amount of money, and that he collaborates well with others.
Clonan said CenterState will take an equity position in each of the finalists' companies, and that part of the point of GENIUS NY is for the companies to stay in central New York after the contest.
"Even though Jason is from central New York, he has a passion for central New York and building his company in central New York," Clonan said.
Dean's eye on the environment extends to his Union Springs classroom as well. He said he dedicates classwork to the environment, such as having students work on projects related to the declining honey bee population during the last school year, and he encourages them to get involved with their local community. Dean said the GENIUS NY program involves the finalists working at The Tech Garden for several hours a day for months, and "you have to work basically full-time on this," so he will be leaving his teaching position. He added that he will receive a stipend at The Tech Garden.
Dean applied for the competition in October. He said he believed in his work, but knew many other teams would pursue the contest, so he didn't know if he would make the cut. By early November, however, he received word he was among the 19 finalists. At that point, he informed Union Springs Superintendent Jarett Powers and Union Springs Middle School principal Michael Wurster there was a possibility he would have to leave. Later that month, he found out he reached the top five, and promptly told Wurster in order to start planning for his exit. Dean said he heard a qualified candidate has applied, so he believes there is a good chance the spot will be filled right away. The educator said he will miss the job and his students, but he feels he needs to commit to his new venture.
"What I always say to my students is, when you're tackling more than one challenge at a time, you only have 100% effort," Dean said. "If you start splitting your efforts, nothing you're doing receives 100%, and I don't know very many things that actually make it with less than 100% effort, and so I'm forced to demonstrate that to my students."
By pursuing the contest and his business, Dean said, he hopes to show his students that they can be a catalyst for change.
"They can change the world," he said. "Take an interest in your county, in your town, in your state."