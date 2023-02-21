The New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center in Auburn has been recognized with an award from the Museum Association of New York.

The 25 South St. center received a 2023 Award of Distinction from the association in the category of media and marketing for the center's celebration of Harriet Tubman's 200th birthday.

The association recognized the center for partnering with the city, Auburn's Historic & Cultural Sites Commission and TGW Studio, of Rochester, to create a unique logo and promotional material for the celebration, including 40 banners placed along South Street, eight billboards across the Finger Lakes and digital and print assets.

The center's award was one of 14 presented by the association this year. The awards were announced Tuesday.

“New York’s museums and museum professionals are reimagining and reinventing their roles within their communities, how they interpret their stories and collections, and the visitor experience,” said Natalie Stetson, executive director of the Erie Canal Museum and the association's Program Committee co-chair. “This year’s award winners are outstanding examples for the museum field.”

Last year's celebration featured a birthday party at the center, a special edition of the annual Strawberry Stroll honoring Tubman, a traveling "Journey to Freedom" exhibit at the Harriet Tubman Home and more events. A new mural dedicated to the Underground Railroad conductor was unveiled on the Nolan Block in downtown Auburn as well.

For more information on the center, visit equalrightsheritage.com or call (315) 258-9820.