The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has launched the 2023 Canalway Challenge as of May 1, and invited New Yorkers of all ages and abilities to participate.

The challenge is free and registration is open to everyone. Participants register online and choose a mileage goal of 15, 90, 180 or 360, then walk, run, cycle or paddle on the New York State Canal System to complete that goal over the course of one trip or many. A 1-mile challenge is open to people with mobility challenges.

“The canal’s history along with the impressive variety of communities and sites to discover along it make this challenge unique. If you need a little motivation or direction to get out and get active this summer or if you’re ready for a fun fitness adventure, the Canalway Challenge is for you,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, in a news release.

The challenge continues through the end of October. Now in its fifth year, the challenge has attracted participants from 28 states and four countries, and they have logged nearly 1 million miles.

Upon completion, challenge participants receive a mileage sticker, magnet and four commemorative postcards that are new this year.

For more information, or to sign up for the challenge, visit canalwaychallenge.com.