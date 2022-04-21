Erie Canal park in Port Byron seeks volunteers

The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park seeks volunteers as it prepares to reopen for the season on Sunday, May 1.

The park includes a modern visitor center with exhibits and displays, the historic Erie Canal Lock 52, and the restored 1890s Erie House tavern.

Volunteers should be willing to interact with visitors to tell the story of life on the Erie Canal. Additional duties could include light cleaning, yard work and gardening.

The park is a partnership between the New York State Thruway Authority and the Canal Society of New York State.

For more information, or if interested in volunteering, contact (315) 776-4601 or emita2@aol.com.

