 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HISTORY

Erie Canal park in Port Byron seeks volunteers

  • 0
Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park

Volunteer Joni Lincoln stands outside Lock 52 at the grand opening of the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park in 2016.

 Megan Blarr

The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park seeks volunteers as it prepares to reopen for the season on Sunday, May 1.

The park includes a modern visitor center with exhibits and displays, the historic Erie Canal Lock 52, and the restored 1890s Erie House tavern.

Volunteers should be willing to interact with visitors to tell the story of life on the Erie Canal. Additional duties could include light cleaning, yard work and gardening.

The park is a partnership between the New York State Thruway Authority and the Canal Society of New York State.

For more information, or if interested in volunteering, contact (315) 776-4601 or emita2@aol.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

David J. Verdi

VERDI, David J., 66, of Auburn, passed away, Sunday April 10, 2022. Calling hours are next Friday, April 22 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 …

Watch Now: Related Video

Do you have long COVID? Here are some symptoms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News