Erie Canal photo contest now open to entries

Photos are now being sought for the 15th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest.

The contest seeks amateur and professional photos that capture the character of the canal and its communities.

First-, second- and third-place winners, as well as honorable mentions, will be chosen in four categories: On the Water, Along the Trail, Canal Communities and Classic Canal. Winning images will be displayed in the annual Erie Canalway Calendar.

Images must be taken along the 524 miles of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, plus more than 230 canal communities.

The deadline for entering is Aug. 28.

For more information, including more rules and an entry form, visit eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest.

