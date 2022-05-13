Erie Canalway Challenge returns, combining fitness with local history

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has announced the 2022 Canalway Challenge, offering New York state residents along the corridor an opportunity to track miles as they trace history.

The challenge is free and registration is open to everyone. Participants register online and choose a mileage goal of 1, 15, 90, 180 or 360, then walk, run, cycle or paddle on the New York State Canal System and Canalway Trail to complete that goal. It can be completed in one trip or many.

The challenge continues through the end of October.

“The Canalway Challenge is a fun way for people to enjoy the incredible history and beauty along the waterway that transformed New York State and the nation. It’s also a great way to stay healthy, active, and motivated to achieve a fitness goal,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, in a news release.

The challenge offers trip planning ideas, event suggestions and information on sites to visit while tracking miles. A Facebook group for the challenge is also available to share experiences.

For more information, or to sign up for the challenge, visit canalwaychallenge.org.

