HEALTH

Erie Canalway corridor hosting February fitness challenge

Snowshoes
Deposit Photos

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is hosting a winter fitness challenge, the February 15 Canalway Challenge. Participants will pledge to complete 15 miles of activity this month to earn a 15-Miler badge.

Activities can include walking, running, hiking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, and take place on the trail, at parks or in their neighborhoods. The 524-mile corridor includes four national parks, 24 state parks and nine state historic sites in 23 counties, including Cayuga, as well as the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego and Champlain canals and their historic alignments.

“With the upcoming Olympic Games and a focus on physical fitness, we hope the FEBRUARY 15 Challenge will provide an incentive for people to get up, get out, and get active to achieve their own fitness goals,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the corridor, in a news release. “Getting out this winter is an excellent way to explore the Canalway Corridor’s seasonal beauty and start a fitness habit that can last all year.”

Registration is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit canalwaychallenge.org.

Tags

