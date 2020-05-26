Erie Canalway mileage challenge opens for season
OUTDOORS

Erie Canalway mileage challenge opens for season

Cycle The Canal

A cyclist enters the historic Lock 52 at Port Byron Heritage Park while riding in the Cycle the Canal event along the Erie Canalway Trail in 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is holding the Canalway Challenge, offering New York state residents along the corridor an opportunity to get outside and explore their environment.

The challenge is free and registration is open to everyone. Participants register online and choose a mileage goal of 15, 90, 180 or 360, then walk, run or cycle on the canalway trail, or paddle safe sections of the state canal system, to complete that goal. It can be completed in one trip or many.

The challenge continues through the end of October.

“Staying healthy is a No. 1 priority for everyone right now. The Canalway Challenge is a great way for people to get outside and invest in mental and physical health, while exploring the canals in their local area,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, in a news release.

Participants are asked to follow all state Department of Health guidelines on social distancing, including wearing a mask and using proper hygiene.

For more information, or to sign up for the challenge, visit canalwaychallenge.org.

