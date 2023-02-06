The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor invites New Yorkers to participate in a winter fitness challenge, February 15 Canalway Challenge.

For the challenge, participants will pledge to complete 15 miles of walking, running, hiking, snowshoeing or cross-country skiing this month to earn a badge. Miles can be logged at parks, the canalway trail or anywhere else within the boundaries of the corridor. People with mobility challenges can use the 15 new virtual cycling videos released by the corridor and the Fitness Inclusion Network.

“We hope the February 15 Challenge will provide an incentive for people of all abilities to get up, get out, and get active to achieve their own fitness goals,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the corridor, in a news release. “Getting out this winter is an excellent way to explore the Canalway Corridor’s seasonal beauty and start a fitness habit that can last all year.”

Registration for the challenge is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit canalwaychallenge.org.