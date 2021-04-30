Erie Canalway org launches stewardship program

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has launched the New York State Canalway Water Trail Stewardship Program.

In partnership with the New York State Canal Corporation, the program will seek to ensure the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Champlain and Oswego canals are safe and welcoming for paddlers.

Individuals, families, groups and organizations will be able to adopt sections of the 450-mile state Canalway Water Trail from May through October and perform light maintenance, report issues and act as ambassadors. Volunteers, who must be 12 or older, will steward sections of approximately 10 miles, and contribute four to six hours a month. They will be provided T-shirts, supplies and training.

“As we invite more paddlers to use the NYS Canal System, we are providing resources, improving access, and now promoting good stewardship to ensure that paddling here is a world class experience,” said Bob Radliff, executive director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, in a news release. “We are thrilled that outdoor enthusiasts, including boaters, cyclists, nature lovers, and paddlers, are enjoying this National Historic Landmark. With that, comes the need for good stewardship to protect the waterway.”

The canal system opens for the season May 21.

For more information, or to sign up, visit eriecanalway.org/watertrail or call program manager Mona Caron at (518) 237-7000 ext. 204.

