Everson exhibit of artists with disabilities closing soon
Everson exhibit of artists with disabilities closing soon

Art
Almost 60 central New York artists, including one from Cayuga County, are on display in a new exhibit at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse through Sept. 26.

The exhibit, "UNIQUE," is a program of regional nonprofit independent living center ARISE. It is the 20th anniversary of the exhibit, which features poetry, watercolors, digital art, sculpture and more created by local people with disabilities expressing themselves and their place in the community.

Among the featured artists is Sue Ellis, 70, of Auburn, a participant in Mozaic (formerly Arc of Seneca Cayuga). Her work in the exhibit is a poem, "The World is Lonely Without a Hand to Hold," about the isolation of people during the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibit's reception was canceled due to the pandemic. Ellis also participates in Mozaic's music and dance classes, which have been suspended due to the pandemic as well.

For more information, visit ariseinc.org or everson.org.

