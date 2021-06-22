'Every little detail': Inside The Spa at the Inns of Aurora, opening soon

The reception area, which is open to the public even without an appointment, will likely be the first impression of the spa for most. It introduces a few visual motifs that recur throughout the facility, including Rowland's art and the many picturesque views of the surrounding fields on the 265-acre property. Schloop said they will be planted with alfalfa and lavender. Additionally, the reception area boasts high ceilings with hidden lighting, free of beams or fixtures that could interrupt an aesthetic the Inns of Aurora wants to be a minimalist but "as residential as possible."

"We didn't want to build something that didn't fit the landscape, but Pleasant also didn't want to create something that's faux historic," Schloop said.

"We wanted to honor the agricultural heritage of the area, but bring it to life in a very contemporary way."

Adjoining the reception area is the salon. It will offer manicures, pedicures, makeup and hair services, and it can be used by visitors who aren't using the spa's other services. Seated Friday in the salon's chairs were Inns of Aurora employees helping staff prepare for their first guests. They'll have plenty: Schloop said the spa is booked solid through at least July 12.