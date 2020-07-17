Excellus donates $170K to Food Bank of CNY

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Food Bank of Central New York is one of the recipients of $600,000 in financial support to food banks and pantries from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

The regional food bank, which services pantries in Cayuga County, is receiving $170,000. Of that, $105,000 will be used in Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Chenango counties, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to partner with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield,” said Karen Belcher, interim executive director at the Food Bank of Central New York. “Their support will help us provide nutritious food to more than 159,000 individuals throughout these eight counties.”

The donation comes as more New York households struggle to meet food needs due to unemployment and other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, about 14% of New York households struggled with hunger and at least 1 million New York children lived in households that lacked regular, consistent access to food.

For more information, visit foodbankcny.org.

