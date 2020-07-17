Excellus donates $170K to Food Bank of CNY
Excellus donates $170K to Food Bank of CNY

Food Boxes 1

Cars line up as Auburn school district volunteers, with support from the Food Bank of CNY and the Auburn Police Department, distribute 300 produce and 300 precooked meat boxes during a giveaway at Genesee Elementary School in Auburn in May.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Food Bank of Central New York is one of the recipients of $600,000 in financial support to food banks and pantries from Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

The regional food bank, which services pantries in Cayuga County, is receiving $170,000. Of that, $105,000 will be used in Cayuga, Cortland, Onondaga, Oswego and Chenango counties, Excellus BlueCross BlueShield said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to partner with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield,” said Karen Belcher, interim executive director at the Food Bank of Central New York. “Their support will help us provide nutritious food to more than 159,000 individuals throughout these eight counties.”

The donation comes as more New York households struggle to meet food needs due to unemployment and other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, about 14% of New York households struggled with hunger and at least 1 million New York children lived in households that lacked regular, consistent access to food.

For more information, visit foodbankcny.org.

