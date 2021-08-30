Excellus launches Health Equity Awards for communities of color

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield invites nonprofits in Cayuga County and elsewhere in upstate New York to apply for its new Health Equity Awards, which it launched to help fund health and wellness programs that address racial and ethnic health disparities in local communities. The awards will range up to $30,000.

“Excellus BlueCross BlueShield made a pledge to our employees, members, and communities that we will use our influence and resources to effect change,” Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Corporate Diversity Relations Director Joseph Searles said in a news release. “Through community investments such as this, we strive to improve access to care, advance specific health outcomes and support organizations in our community that share our mission.”

Award proposals should include clear, defined goals for reducing health disparities and improving health equity in communities of color, especially Black and Latino communities.

Applications are due by Sept. 17.

For more information, or to apply, visit excellusbcbs.com/community.

