Excellus offering $5K grants for upstate New York nonprofits

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield is inviting nonprofit organizations in upstate New York to apply for funding through its Community Health Award grant program.

Awards of up to $5,000 will be made to help organizations fund health and wellness programs. The application period is now open and runs through Friday, March 5.

"The award can be used for programs that have clear goals to improve the health or health care of a specific population," Excellus said in a news release. "Any program that aims to improve the health status of the community, closes the gap in health disparities, reduces the incidence of specific diseases, promotes health education and assists our communities in dealing with (COVID-19) will be considered."

Recent Cayuga County winners of the grants include Cayuga Centers, the Cayuga Community Health Network, the Calvary Food Pantry, Helio Health and the Rescue Mission.

For additional information and the online application, visit https://news.excellusbcbs.com/news-room/community-investments-partnerships.

