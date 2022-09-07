 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HISTORY

Explore NY canal society's new Port Byron center

  • Updated
  • 0
Church 1

The former St. John's Church in Port Byron. The Canal Society of New York State has acquired the property and will soon open the Samuel Center for Canal History there.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The new Cayuga County home the Canal Society of New York State's collections will be open to the public this weekend.

The society will hold an open house Saturday at the new Samuel Center for Canal History, which is the former Saint John's Church at 38 Rochester St. in Port Byron. The society purchased the building, which had closed as a church two years ago, in May.

The open house, which is part of this weekend's Canal Days celebration, runs from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The center will greatly supplement the Society's nationally recognized programming at the nearby Erie Canal Heritage Park on the New York State Thruway," the society said in a press release.

The building is housing the society's vast archives of canal documents, photographs, maps and more. In addition, the center will host historical presentations and other programming year-round. It is named for society volunteer Jim Samuel, a recent retiree who funded the purchase.

People are also reading…

For more information about the Canal Society of New York State, visit newyorkcanals.org.

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Melissa K. Tanner

TANNER, Melissa K., 56, of River Road, Port Byron, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 in Upstate Medical at Community. There are no immediate s…

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Intense’ fall allergy season forecast for parts of the United States

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News