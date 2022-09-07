Explore NY canal society's new Port Byron center

The new Cayuga County home the Canal Society of New York State's collections will be open to the public this weekend.

The society will hold an open house Saturday at the new Samuel Center for Canal History, which is the former Saint John's Church at 38 Rochester St. in Port Byron. The society purchased the building, which had closed as a church two years ago, in May.

The open house, which is part of this weekend's Canal Days celebration, runs from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The center will greatly supplement the Society's nationally recognized programming at the nearby Erie Canal Heritage Park on the New York State Thruway," the society said in a press release.

The building is housing the society's vast archives of canal documents, photographs, maps and more. In addition, the center will host historical presentations and other programming year-round. It is named for society volunteer Jim Samuel, a recent retiree who funded the purchase.

For more information about the Canal Society of New York State, visit newyorkcanals.org.

