'Explore Your History': Cayuga Museum opens for season with three new exhibits

AUBURN — One of Kirsten Wise's favorite items in the Cayuga Museum's new featured exhibit is a foot and a half of pipe.
Once used to carry natural gas to streetlights in the 19th century, the pipe still smells of its contents more than a century later. The pipe was found on Green Street in Auburn, a card next to it says.
As the museum opens Friday for its 2020 season, the pipe represents the featured exhibit, "Explore Your History: Nine Decades of Collecting," in two ways.
First, the exhibit celebrates the museum's history. So anything in its collection was fair game for inclusion, Wise said. That's why she, Director of Development and Outreach Geoffrey Starks and Program Coordinator Karyn Radcliffe selected some of the quirkier things. Along with the pipe, they include a piece of wood from a plank road on South Street, saddles uncovered in the attic and two beds. One full-size and the other a trundle bed that slides underneath, the beds are arranged exactly as they were in an accompanying photo of Walter Long, who founded the museum in 1936.
Wise said the museum staff only found the full-size bed yesterday in the attic of the Carriage House Theater.
"It's just really fun to find these things that we weren't sure where they went," she said. "We're trying to highlight things that have been hidden away for a long time."
"Explore Your History" also includes a case of items from the Cayuga County Historical Society full of unremarkable firsts, Radcliffe said, such as a lawyer's briefcase, some nails and a brick.
"What they felt was important to keep was really interesting," she said. "You can see how museums' standards have changed."
The second way the gas pipe represents "Explore Your History" is the way it engages the senses. Along with the traditional panel displays — which include a timeline of the museum leading up to its current West End Arts Campus project with the neighboring Schweinfurth Art Center — the exhibit features several interactive items. Visitors can slip on gloves and grasp two shoe lasts, one made by hand and the other most likely by machine, to feel the difference between them. They can also look at glass plate negatives on a light box, or peer into a stereoscope.
The Auburn museum began trying to make its exhibits more interactive in last year's "Power of Protest: Effecting Social Change," Starks said. Not only does that engage visitors at the museum, he continued, but interactivity also entices them to come in the first place because it further distinguishes their experience from simply reading about the same subject on the internet.
You have free articles remaining.
"Interactives aren't necessarily just for kids," Starks added. "The best ones are where you have families come in, and the parent enjoys the experience just as much as the kids."
It's also because the museum wants to keep its visitors engaged that the displays of "Explore Your History" include ballot boxes. Using tokens they're given when they arrive, visitors can vote on subjects they want to see more about in the future, Wise said. A survey on an iPad will also be used to collect demographic information on the museum's visitors. But what won't be found next to the displays are descriptive labels. Instead of one for each item, Wise said, the museum is experimenting with giving visitors one pamphlet with entries corresponding to each item's number.
"Explore Your History" occupies the first floor of the museum. On the second is the another new exhibit opening Friday, "Twisted Threads of Gold and Steel: Dialect in Slave Narratives."
Based on two manuscripts in the museum's collection, one about Harriet Tubman and the other about escaped slave Jane Clark, the exhibit traces how white biographers used exaggerated phonetics to quote their black subjects. Wise, who worked with community partners like the Harriet Tubman Home's Karen Hill on the project, said "it's something we think should be talked about."
"The misrepresentation of the language of these formerly enslaved people by their white biographers is leading to systemic racism in this country today," Wise said.
The exhibit consists of information panels as well as bound copies of the manuscripts that visitors can read, first editions on display and a computer where visitors can browse a Work Projects Administration database of oral histories of escaped slaves. Wise hopes the exhibit, which continues throughout the year, will lead to community events on the subject.
"Explore Your History" will also continue throughout 2020, but new items will be introduced for a second phase sometime in the summer, Wise said. Some of those items are themed "mysteries at the museum." Meanwhile, one room of "Explore Your History" will be cleared out in April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, for "What Were You Wearing?" a collaboration with the Sexual Assault Victims Advocate Resource of Cayuga Counseling Services. A "survivor art installation," the exhibit will feature outfits recreated from the stories of student sexual assault survivors.
Another new exhibit will open Friday in the museum's Case Research Laboratory. "Inventing the '20s: 100 Years Ago in the Case Research Laboratory" focuses on major events year by year of the decade Theodore Case developed the technology that led to sound on film. Along with that, the museum is introducing tours of the lab at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. every day it's open.
The museum also plans to add audio tours to the lab by the end of the year for a more self-guided experience, Wise said. And for those who'd like to chat with museum staff more in-depth, an area of the second floor will be accessible to them. There, staff will be working on the museum's first full inventory of its paintings in "quite a long time," Wise said. The paintings will also be digitized.
"We can invite you in, show you how it works — some behind-the-scenes of what museums do," she said. "We're very excited about it."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.