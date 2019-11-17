Dan Welch is three weeks into his new position as associate director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County, and so far, there's been no such thing as a typical day. But he likes that.
Welch, 39, of Onondaga, became the new head of the extension after Douglas Ververs, who held the role for 13 years, retired last November. Catherine Moran served as the interim director.
In an interview with The Citizen Friday, Welch said he spends some days in his 248 Grant Ave. office and some in the field — literally. The mission of Cornell Cooperative Extension, which is funded by the county, state and U.S. Department of Agriculture, is putting the knowledge of Cornell University to work for the benefit of the community, he said. So his job often takes him to meet with farmers.
AUBURN — A Cayuga County legislative committee Tuesday tentatively acknowledged a capital pr…
"We hope to learn more about their needs, and how Cornell Cooperative Extension can do a better job responding to those needs," he said.
Likewise, Welch wants to improve communication between the extension and the community. That's one of three major goals he has for his first year or so as associate director. The other two, he said, are reinvigorating the extension's programming and overseeing the renovation of its offices in partnership with Cayuga Community College. The extension donated the Grant Avenue building to the college in 2018 in exchange for a no-cost lease for the extension's offices after the college completes a $5 million project to create a workforce development center there.
You have free articles remaining.
One area that programming would address is water quality, which Welch called "a huge concern" in Cayuga County. The extension will evaluate the local need for education on issues like harmful algal blooms in Owasco Lake, he continued, and focus its efforts where it makes the most sense. He also expects to be working with farmers on two areas that make agriculture "a rapidly changing environment": technology and climate. Whether it's new equipment that can be put to use on the farm or new pests afflicting crops, Welch wants the extension to be an effective resource.
"Our vision here is to be responsive to needs and, where we can, to bring in resources from Cornell to help folks manage some of the challenges the community is facing," he said.
Welch became interested in agriculture while growing up in the Meriden area of Connecticut. A Boy Scout, he enjoyed being outside, bird watching, hiking and camping. After taking a track in natural resources in high school, he earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural business from SUNY Cobbleskill, followed by a master's in vocational education from SUNY Oswego. He had been working as an agriculture educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County for seven years when the director position opened up, and he felt ready to lead the staff of five into the future, he said.
"I felt that I had the skills and abilities to help the association, and it was a good fit," he said.