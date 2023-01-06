Extension announces Winter Shop Meetings in Cayuga County area

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Cayuga County has announced several Winter Shop Meetings in the coming months. The meetings are hosted by local farms and feature local farmers and industry experts speaking about specific topics, with opportunities for conversation and sharing.

• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Raymond Donald & Sons, 2062 E. Venice Road, Moravia. Topic: tar spot and emerging plant diseases in corn with Cornell plant pathologist Gary Bergstrom. There will also be an opportunity to discuss the pheromone moth trapping network and ongoing research of corn rootworm and seed corn maggot with Ken Wise, senior extension associate with the state's integrated pest management program.

• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Jason Sensenig Dairy, 11968 Broadway Road, Cato. Topic: ventilation in tie stall and calf barns.

• Mid February (time and venue TBA). Topic: value of manure and fertilizer.

• 12:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Twin Birch Dairy, Skaneateles. Topic: dairy feeders school.

No registration is required for the meetings, and coffee and doughnuts will be provided by the extension.

For more information, call (315) 255-1183.