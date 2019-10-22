AURORA — A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor faced a crowd of students and members of the public at Wells College Oct. 15 to talk about, well, faces. And how we get them.
Hazel Sive gave the afternoon lecture, titled "The Right Size Head," at the Aurora college during a two-day visit arranged through Phi Beta Kappa's Visiting Scholar Program.
Students and members of the public filled up most of a lecture hall in the Stratton Hall building to hear about the work conducted by Sive and Justin Chen, a graduate student working in her lab. Their research has centered on the biological processes that signal parts of animal faces and brains to develop properly and, ultimately, produce the "right size" head.
However, Sive began her talk by assuring the audience that whatever size head they have is great. She also explained the science of development more generally, or, "How do you go from a single cell to the complex being that is you?" Her talk focused on the importance of an area every complex organism has called the extreme anterior domain.
Sive's lab hypothesized that the domain plays a role in the growth of facial features, especially the mouth. The formation of the mouth — which she called the most ancient facial structure to come from evolution — was particularly fascinating to the researchers because it's a hole in the body, but not a wound.
"The cells are not designed to just be broken," Sive said. She then flipped to a slide of her lab's research that visualized their theory of how the mouth is formed: The cells line up vertically and eventually unzip to make a cavity. The lab also researched to what extent cell movement impacted the formation of faces.
But Sive said the larger question was what signaled cells to forge the head and mouth. The lab's hypothesis that the extreme anterior domain is the control center for neurocranial development turned out to be correct, which allowed the researchers to discover "profound" things about biological growth.
Sive and her lab found that the same genes responsible for developing a person's face during the embryo stage remain inside them throughout their life.
Chen tested the effects on a type of frog called a xenpous, confirming that eliminating specific genes clearly resulted in smaller faces, heads and even organs. In some frogs, cells didn't form to make a mouth without the cue from genes of the domain.
Or, as Sive explained, "You have a smaller house because you have fewer bricks." Just a few issues with the domain, which is located in the front of the head in the frogs, could affect the entire head and brain — not just facial features.
Sive said this research could end up helping babies with microcephaly, a condition that causes incomplete brain development and smaller heads.