Facebook friend: Moravia woman boosts local businesses during COVID-19

Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in New York, forcing most businesses to close, Melissa Miller Fedrizzi visited The Heights Restaurant in H Bar in Ithaca, where she used to work.

The visit drove home to her how difficult the pandemic is for restaurants that can't seat patrons, Fedrizzi said.

So she bought $1,200 worth of gift certificates for the RE/MAX real estate office she co-owns in the city, $100 for each employee. But that's not all she did.

Fedrizzi then walked outside the restaurant, pulled out her phone and recorded a video imploring others to do the same. She posted the video on her personal Facebook account, @millerasinbeer.

Since posting that video, Fedrizzi has recorded and shared another 22, all promoting locally owned businesses in Ithaca, Lansing, Moravia and southern Cayuga County.

And each one is doing exactly what she wanted it to, she said.

"They're getting views and shares, but more important is that the people I'm doing it for are getting business," she said. "It's helping during a tough time."