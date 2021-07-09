Fair Haven author releases new book on Lake Ontario

Author Susan P. Gateley, of Fair Haven, has published a new book with Arcadia Press, "A Natural History of Lake Ontario."

The book introduces readers to the unique weather, geology, seasons and animal and plant life of the lake, which is part of one of the largest freshwater ecosystems in the world. Gateley has spent decades exploring the lake by boat and by foot.

“Lake Ontario is an international body of water that has played a key role in the history of two nations," she said in a news release. "Its coastal landscape is one of the most dynamic areas anywhere in upstate New York. It is a place of constant change shaped by water and wind.”

The book will also help visitors to the Lake Ontario shoreline seek fossils, lucky rocks and water-rounded quartz crystals, some of which were transported by the glacier from the Canadian Shield. Gateley also documents some of the changes to the lake and its fisheries over the past few decades, with more than 50 black-and-white photos showing the interactions of native and recent immigrant animals and plants that now call the lake home. Despite pollution, deforestation and ongoing development, the lake is resilient, the author said, with native species like the osprey and lake sturgeon making a comeback.