Fair Haven talk to illuminate history of Lake Ontario lighthouses

The 2022 Lake Ontario Lecture Series will begin Saturday, Feb. 18, in Fair Haven with a presentation about the 11 unique lighthouses along the Seaway Trail.
WPBS President Mark Prasuhn will present about the making of the documentary film "New York's Seaway Lighthouses" from 2 to 4 p.m. at Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Fair Haven.
The 90-minute film covers when and why each lighthouse was built, their functions and the lives of their keepers. Several current lighthouse keepers from the area will be part of the event, which will also include an introduction to the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary. The sanctuary would encompass more than 1,700 square miles in eastern Lake Ontario to protect and showcase dozens of shipwrecks and other underwater assets of historical significance.
The lecture series will continue March 26 in Oswego with "Weather and Lake Ontario," and conclude April 30 in Sackets Harbor with "Lake Ontario and the War of 1812."
For more information, or to register, visit tinyurl.com/lakeontariolighthouses.