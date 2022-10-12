Fair Haven to host eighth Leaf Peeper Weekend, art show

The eighth annual Leaf Peeper Weekend will take place in the Fair Haven area Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23.

Sponsored by the Fair Haven Arts Center, the weekend showcases local businesses and artwork, as well as the natural beauty of the area. The Leaf Peeper Trail consists of the center and 11 businesses offering products ranging from apples and cider to wine and coffee. Stops on the trail include Ontario Orchards, Colloca Estate Winery, Sweets by Sarah Bakery, South Shore Artisans and Sterling Cidery.

A punch card will be available for visitors to complete at all 12 stops and qualify to win a Leaf Peeper Trail gift basket.

The arts center, meanwhile, will host the "Sterling Art Show," featuring drawing, painting, photography and more from artists of all ages. Much of the art will be available for sale.

A reception for the show will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the center, 562 Main St., Fair Haven. Ribbons will be awarded in each category. Visitors will also be able to vote for a People's Choice Award, which will be announced at 4:15 p.m. along with the winner of the gift basket.

For more information, email fairhavenart@gmail.com.