Fall Street Brewing: Seneca Falls business adds beer to coffee, kombucha menu

SENECA FALLS — There's a beer on tap at Fall Street Brewing called Hayes's Hefeweizen.
The beer pays tribute to Zach Hayes, a friend of Seneca Falls native Brad Luisi-Ellis, who owns the business with his wife, Anna. Hayes passed away from cancer in 2014.
And as the couple celebrated the grand opening of Fall Street Brewing on Thursday, Brad couldn't help thinking about something his late friend told him.
"He said, 'I wanna do the hard stuff,'" Brad said Thursday at the 106 Fall St. business. "I want to do the hard things because those are where the sweetest rewards are."
As he stood behind the bar of his business that day, his eyes gleaming at the sight of the space he built and the drinks he brewed, Brad could attest to those words.
Fall Street Brewing is the next stage of a business he and Anna began about two years ago. It began with kombucha, the fermented tea that has been rising in popularity for the last few years. At first Brad made it in his kitchen to sell at the Geneva Lakefront Farmers Market, and later the Downtown Auburn Saturday Market at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center. It was a hit, Brad said. He was going through 25 to 50 gallons of kombucha a week, and people — some he knew, some he didn't — would show up at his house to have their growlers filled.
Wanting a physical home for Finger Lakes Kombucha Co., as their product had become known, Brad and Anna signed the lease at 106 Fall St. last year. They soon after added beer to their business plan, having home-brewed for years. The couple also brought Matt Yuhas on board as their head brewer. When Fall Street Brewing opened in November, though, they had yet to obtain their permit to make beer. So they added a coffee menu to make the business more sustainable. Not only does Brad have experience as a barista, but Fall Street is light on café options, he said.
The business serves lattes, cappuccinos, espressos and other café fixtures using organic, fair trade and kosher coffee sourced from Dean's Beans in Orange, Massachusetts, Brad said.
Kombucha flavors include ginger berry, rosé, jasmine and pomegranate. Brad stressed the freshness of Finger Lakes Kombucha, which is made in small batches there. Most commercial brands are made in larger batches, then shipped and stored before they're consumed. In that time, the taste of the "still living" drink can become drier and more vinegar-forward, Brad said. Kombucha is a balancing act, he continued, but he feels he's figured out how to keep its flavor profile both sweet and tart, and to filter out its cloudiness without losing its probiotic qualities.
Fall Street beer, meanwhile, is made on a 1-barrel system there. Brad said the business is "playing to the middle" style-wise, as current selections include the hefeweizen along with a pale ale, an amber ale and a cream ale. Guest taps feature War Horse Brewing Co.'s Breakfast With Churchill coffee stout and Pomme King Cider from fellow Seneca County brewery Fleur de Lis Brew Works. Fall Street is the eighth brewery in the county, and with its farm brewery license, the majority of its beer ingredients are sourced from New York state. It's also the county's first kombucha brewery.
Coffee, kombucha and beer go together for a few reasons, Brad said. He uses some of the same equipment to make kombucha and beer, though the bacteria in the former requires separate fermenters, pumps and transfer hoses so as not to infect the latter. Coffee is also commonly used as an additive to beer, particularly stouts like the War Horse one on tap at Fall Street.
On a more fundamental level, though, kombucha and beer share their origins in the process of fermentation. That makes Fall Street Brewing a fermenting operation at heart, Brad said.
"Fermentation is the story of humanity," he said. "You'd be hard-pressed to think about humans existing on earth if we didn't discover and utilize fermentation to our advantage."
To that end, Brad and Anna want to have fermentables like sauerkraut, kimchi and deli-style pickles on their eventual food menu, which will also feature simple soups, salads and sandwiches.
Future beers could include double India pale ales and sours. But because sours require the use of wild yeast, they won't be brewed at Fall Street until Brad and Anna expand their operations, he said. He built the space — completing 90% of the carpentry, wiring and other tasks himself — with an eye toward expansion, he continued. The brewery could become a 2-barrel system, with new fermenters and a brite tank. If he moves off-site, there would be separate production areas for "clean" beer, sour beer and kombucha, Brad said. He'd like to begin roasting his own coffee as well.
Until then, Brad just wants to expand the reach of his and Anna's new business. With its exposed brick and abundant houseplants, Fall Street has the feel of a gathering place for everyone, he said. Its humble walls will host live music on select occasions, he continued, and between that, the board games and the array of craft beverages, he believes it can ferment community.
"We just want people to come out and be social and have face-to-face interactions with one another," he said. "We have something for everybody."
