Fall Street Brewing: Seneca Falls business adds beer to coffee, kombucha menu

Wanting a physical home for Finger Lakes Kombucha Co., as their product had become known, Brad and Anna signed the lease at 106 Fall St. last year. They soon after added beer to their business plan, having home-brewed for years. The couple also brought Matt Yuhas on board as their head brewer. When Fall Street Brewing opened in November, though, they had yet to obtain their permit to make beer. So they added a coffee menu to make the business more sustainable. Not only does Brad have experience as a barista, but Fall Street is light on café options, he said.

The business serves lattes, cappuccinos, espressos and other café fixtures using organic, fair trade and kosher coffee sourced from Dean's Beans in Orange, Massachusetts, Brad said.

Kombucha flavors include ginger berry, rosé, jasmine and pomegranate. Brad stressed the freshness of Finger Lakes Kombucha, which is made in small batches there. Most commercial brands are made in larger batches, then shipped and stored before they're consumed. In that time, the taste of the "still living" drink can become drier and more vinegar-forward, Brad said. Kombucha is a balancing act, he continued, but he feels he's figured out how to keep its flavor profile both sweet and tart, and to filter out its cloudiness without losing its probiotic qualities.