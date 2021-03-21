'Familiar, but different': Odd but striking Finger Lakes tomato becomes viral hit

In 2006, Griffiths started working on this in earnest, looking at a lot of the wide variations of shapes and colors in existence and started crossing them for higher quality products.

“By higher quality, I mean ones that had higher yields, didn’t drop off the plants, didn’t get diseased as easily, didn’t crack,” Griffiths said. “And they had a good look and uniformity.”

And with it came different shapes and colors, and eventually, in the case of Cherry Ember, its calling card.

“People love things that are familiar, but different,” Griffiths said. “This stood out just because it was in the cherry type and also had quite a striking level of stripes on it.”

These stripes pop, but more importantly, the tomato itself yielded very well, hardly any fruit cracked on the plant, and it’s almost more of a blocky, meaty type than a typical cherry, Griffiths said.

“The other thing that’s nice about it, is it’s quite small so it has more of that bite size,” Griffiths said. “You see a lot of cherry tomatoes in supermarkets, just big enough where you have to cut them in half to eat, and all of the juice goes all over the place.”

So now he has a beautiful work of tomato art, but it needed a name.