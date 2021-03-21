'Familiar, but different': Odd but striking Finger Lakes tomato becomes viral hit

This cherry tomato never had a chance.
Two summers ago, Petra Page-Mann discovered what would become known as the Cherry Ember. At this time, it was something that turned her eye.
Some don’t believe in love at first sight, but that’s what Page-Mann, who farms and founded Fruition Seeds in the Ontario County town of Naples, experienced. And not judging a book by its cover is usually pretty good advice, but Page-Mann said it’s OK to judge this tomato by its cover.
And you almost have to, as the exotically striped, colorful tomato practically calls out, “pick me.”
“I’ll never forget the day I first put that tomato in my mouth,” Page-Mann said. “Visually, it’s so darling. The shape is just endearing as well. The flavor and the texture — it’s so creamy and so sweet — it’s really the best of all worlds.”
Looking a bit like a tiny apple, the meaty, blocky and yes, vividly gold and bronze striped Cherry Ember — seeds for which are now available through Fruition Seeds — may be born and bred of the Finger Lakes.
But its roots can be traced to South Wales and over time, a university laboratory where a perk to brighten the end of a work week stirred up a desire to work with quality foods rather than quantity foods.
Because, as Phillip Griffiths said, “Quality of food is the same as quality of life.”
Griffiths is associate professor of horticulture in the School of Integrative Plant Science, part of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell University in Ithaca.
In the United Kingdom, Griffiths studied genetics at the University of Nottingham — “Where Robin Hood is from,” he joked — and received his master’s degree for his work with rye grass at the University of Wales.
He came to the United States and in the 1980s earned his doctorate working with tomatoes in Arizona and Florida, before coming to Cornell. He earned tenure in the early 2000s and was granted the flexibility to work on passion projects through the Friday Afternoon Project as a result.
That meant a return to tomatoes; or rather, to work toward producing a better tomato.
“After tenure, I got more interested in the heirlooms and a lot of the variations in shapes and colors,” Griffiths said.
And when it comes to cherry tomatoes, their functionality. As many who grow them know, they tend to have lower yields and crack a lot. They also are not overly disease resistant.
“A lot of cherries tend to be high-seed, high-water content with pretty thin skins,” Griffiths said. “That’s a problem if you want to pick them and you want to put them in a container because of the perishability.”
In 2006, Griffiths started working on this in earnest, looking at a lot of the wide variations of shapes and colors in existence and started crossing them for higher quality products.
“By higher quality, I mean ones that had higher yields, didn’t drop off the plants, didn’t get diseased as easily, didn’t crack,” Griffiths said. “And they had a good look and uniformity.”
And with it came different shapes and colors, and eventually, in the case of Cherry Ember, its calling card.
“People love things that are familiar, but different,” Griffiths said. “This stood out just because it was in the cherry type and also had quite a striking level of stripes on it.”
These stripes pop, but more importantly, the tomato itself yielded very well, hardly any fruit cracked on the plant, and it’s almost more of a blocky, meaty type than a typical cherry, Griffiths said.
“The other thing that’s nice about it, is it’s quite small so it has more of that bite size,” Griffiths said. “You see a lot of cherry tomatoes in supermarkets, just big enough where you have to cut them in half to eat, and all of the juice goes all over the place.”
So now he has a beautiful work of tomato art, but it needed a name.
Page-Mann, who has known Griffiths for over a decade and worked with him on other varieties, hit on an idea. Let the people who will grow and eat the new tomato name it. She posted a video on Instagram.
Can a cherry tomato go viral? If over 1,000 responses is any indication, yes. Griffiths, who acknowledges he doesn’t have many followers, picked up 150 just from being mentioned.
“It tells me that people want to be a part of something larger than themselves,” Page-Mann said. “A beautiful, delicious tomato is just a reflection of themselves and how we can be all creating something new together.”
The name Cherry Ember beat out Phoenix (a top choice but already taken), Candy Apple, and Solaris.
“I think it’s a nice name because it tells you it’s a cherry tomato type, and the ember has those sort of stripes which represent that,” Griffiths said.
As for its social media popularity, people who are in lockdown because of COVID-19 are looking for positive stories, Griffiths said.
Cherry Ember's story is worth telling.
“It’s not a product controlled by big growers and greenhouses,” Griffiths said. “It’s just a tomato that’s freely available to small growers, farm market people, and gardeners in small seed quantities.”
The name goes with the Cherry Ember’s “stunning visual,” Page-Mann said.
For Page-Mann, the heart-shaped Cherry Embers are a nice size for kabobs, skewered on grill, and you can make sun-dried tomatoes from them. They can go in a green salad, or eat them with fresh basil and mozzarella. They have a nice texture and less juice.
“I just want to put them in my mouth, right in the garden,” Page-Mann said.
For Griffiths, plant breeding involves both science and art. In a way, you can call it an abstract science, especially when quality is involved.
“Quality is very subjective,” Griffiths said. “Plant breeding for quality products is the alchemy of knowledge and creativity.”
All of the trial and error and the effort over time combined to what Griffiths said is a nice product.
“It’s not going to blow up the market economics, but it’s something nice to make available to people,” Griffiths said.
Page-Mann sees more of a future.
The Cherry Ember is familiar enough as a tomato because it’s red. It’s close enough to familiar to be familiar, she said, but it’s also exotic enough and delightful enough for people to move a little bit more outside their comfort zone.
In time, Page-Mann seems to think Cherry Ember will be a beloved heirloom variety of the Finger Lakes and western New York.
Like a brand new song or brand new book, Cherry Ember is entering its first year, Page-Mann said. Like a song or book over time, this striped cherry tomato has the chance of becoming a classic.
“All heirlooms are history that has happened, but it is also happening," Page-Mann said. "Heirlooms are constantly being re-created anew.”
Just like this little striped cherry tomato, or as Page-Mann called it in her video post: “Phil Griffiths’ little baby.”
“It’s a marvelous gift to the world.”