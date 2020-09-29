Family flow: Auburn physician Duckett opens his own practice

If the COVID-19 pandemic never happened, Dr. Adam Duckett would still be opening his own practice.

But it might not have been opening Oct. 12 — and the exam rooms might not have been so big.

Duckett, the Cayuga County coroner and chief medical officer of East Hill Medical Center, has left his Auburn Community Hospital practice to open Duckett Family Medicine on North Fulton Street.

East Hill is partnering with Duckett to open the practice. Speaking to The Citizen on Wednesday, he said he was encouraged to take the step while sharing his thoughts with the federally qualified health center's CEO, Keith Cutler. East Hill then helped Duckett find the space for the practice, and hired a contractor to build it out the way the physician wanted.

The space features four exam rooms, double the number Duckett had at his previous practice at Health Central. The rooms are also much larger, he said, which will accommodate the parents, spouses and other guests who often accompany patients. The COVID-19 pandemic has made people wary of waiting rooms, he said, so he wanted his practice to make them "a thing of the past."