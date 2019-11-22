There's lots of concern for the demise of the family farm here in America. No need for worry. They are on the rise and doing just great, thank you, here in Cayuga County.
Family farms play a dominant role in Cayuga County agriculture. In 2017, these farms accounted for 98% of Cayuga County farms. Remarkably, in the past seven years, since the 2012 Census of Agriculture conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the number of farms has only decreased by 5%.
There are 842 farms in Cayuga County, and the average 267 acres per farm has remained the same over the past five years. Ninety-three percent of our farms own 500 acres or less. Yet our county is ranked second in New York state for agricultural sales, with over $287 million in sales. We rank second in milk production and cows, second for grain (corn, soybeans) and seventh for nursery and greenhouse sales, according to the agricultural census.
The number of cows, size of the farm in acres, or whether you have employees doesn’t determine whether you can or cannot be called a family farm. On family farms, the principal operators and their relatives (by blood or marriage) own more than half of the business’s assets — in short, a family owns and operates the farm, according to the USDA’s Economic Research Service.
Ongoing innovations in agriculture have enabled a single farmer, or farm family, to manage more acres or more animals. For farms in expansion mode, the land they picked up became available because, for one reason or another, their neighbors left the business of farming. According to the Harvard Business Review, 70% of family businesses fail with the second generation, and agriculture is no different. The great news is that many of those leaving the business go to work for those who picked up their land. They still are farming the same land they have always worked, so really, they haven’t left farming. However, expansion and consolidation aren’t a foregone conclusion. We have many differing “family farm” business models that are successful here in Cayuga County. Those same innovations can reduce costs and raise profits for farms not in expansion mode.
But these are just talking points that don’t necessarily sway people either way about what their idea of a “family farm” is. The only way to really understand a family farm is to see it, to feel it, to experience it. The finest example of seeing, feeling and experiencing what a family farm is took place at the annual Cayuga County Fair, Cayuga County 4-H Youth Fair and Big 6 Dairy Show this summer at Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum near Emerson Park. Over 50 youngsters from 5 to 18 years of age took over the grounds to exhibit cattle and livestock. While some of the youths were showing cattle owned by their family, many more exhibitors were children of the valued and respected employees of the farm. Some are those same neighbors and school classmates who don’t live on farms. One 4-Her was the child of a college roommate who stayed in touch with farm owners and is “family.”
The herdsperson, crop manager, farm mechanic, etc., all had children showing cows and young stock. Nieces, nephews, grandchildren — anyone connected with the farm has the opportunity to show. Even those who didn’t exhibit any cattle helped wash, feed, clean and stay with the animals during the four-day run. The owners of the cows and heifers have a strong understanding that family doesn’t necessarily mean related by blood or marriage. A “family farm” is a place where farm owners, their children and relatives, along with employees and their families, work together to care for the livestock, preserve the environment and find a home that is warm and secure.
The best exemplar of what a family farm is comes from a quote I have been carrying around with me for quite some time. I can’t recall the name of the farmer who said it, but I am confident any one of our farms in Cayuga County feel the same sentiment. It goes like this: "I'm always conscious of the fact that it's not just my family farm. I'm really carrying on a heritage for a bunch of other families, as well. And they all just happen to be neighbors."