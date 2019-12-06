Abby and Mark Lepak were searching for a location to open an indoor hydroponic farm when they found a property for sale at 3554 Depot Road in Sennett — right next door to them.
There, the Lepaks are in the process of opening that business, Farm Girl Greens. The husband and wife will start growing leafy greens and herbs in about a week, Abby said, and will have produce available for businesses in about six weeks, Mark added. They plan on selling different kinds of lettuce, lemongrass, basil, arugula and more to local restaurants and farmers markets.
Abby said she will oversee the day-to-day operations of the farm itself, while Mark will focus on accounting, logistics and other business matters.
The 3,600-square-foot indoor farm has 300 towers to grow produce vertically. Construction of the facility began in the summer. Primary work ended in November, Mark said, and smaller work is all that's left. Abby said the vertical setup will allow for greater output, and being indoors will allow the business to grow during the winter months. Mark said they can control the environment in the facility, including humidity, temperature and the amount of CO2 in the air, in order to keep the environment optimized for plant growth.
The Lepaks said that when they conducted interviews with chefs and others to gauge interest in Farm Girl Greens, the couple was told that the products they plan to grow were only available shipped from as far as California. Abby said they plan to cut, harvest and deliver the produce they grow all in the same day, so they wouldn't want to deliver anywhere farther than 30-40 miles away. She added that for every mile food is taken from where it was harvested, its nutritional value decreases.
"It's in everyone's interests to buy and eat local," Abby said.
The name "Farm Girl Greens" came from the fact that Abby will be running the farm on a day-to-day basis, she said, and she likes the alliteration. She and Mark, who have two children, originally knew each other at Herman Avenue Elementary School in Auburn before Mark began attending the Union Springs Central School District. The two reconnected later in life. Mark came up with the idea of running a hydroponic farm in 2015, after their second child was born. They started the company in 2016, but it wasn't until this year that they began to fully pursue it.
Abby was previously involved in corporate wellness, running centers for different businesses for 20 years. Mark's background is in information technology, and he will continue working for insurance agency AXA Equitable in Syracuse while being involved with the farm. Abby said their new ventures combine her interest in health and Mark's interest in "the tech side."
Mark said farm work has made him think of his late grandfather, Ray Burtless, who ran a farm in Aurelius.
"I always saw how hard he worked even when he was in his 70s, and I really respected that and now it feels great," he said. "Although it's not the same type of farming, it's still providing fresh food."
Abby said she is excited about what the future will bring with Farm Girl Greens.
"It's definitely challenging because I'm learning something new, and I like the idea of owning your own business and having our children understand the hard work that goes into owning your own business," she said.