Farmers market coupons for Cayuga County seniors delayed

Farmers market coupons for income-eligible seniors have been delayed until at least July 15, the Cayuga County Office for the Aging announced.
The office expects to provide the coupons, which are valued at $20. They are for seniors 60 or older with monthly income at or below $1,967 for singles and $2,658 for couples. Recipients will need to sign a form confirming eligibility, but proof is not required. Each senior or a POA (with proof) must pick up their own booklet, but family members can help with shopping.
The office, which is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, asks those interested to watch The Citizen, the office's Facebook page and cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging for updates.
