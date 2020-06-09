Farmers market coupons for Cayuga County seniors delayed
Skaneateles Farmers Market

Millie Bednarski, right, of Bednarski Farms in Lysander, sells asparagus to Nancy Cihon at the Skaneateles Farmers Market May 23, 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Farmers market coupons for income-eligible seniors have been delayed until at least July 15, the Cayuga County Office for the Aging announced.

The office expects to provide the coupons, which are valued at $20. They are for seniors 60 or older with monthly income at or below $1,967 for singles and $2,658 for couples. Recipients will need to sign a form confirming eligibility, but proof is not required. Each senior or a POA (with proof) must pick up their own booklet, but family members can help with shopping.

The office, which is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, asks those interested to watch The Citizen, the office's Facebook page and cayugacounty.us/507/office-for-the-aging for updates.

