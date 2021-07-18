Fencer and friend: Olympic gold medalist who made Auburn her home remembered

"She always looked forward, so she made Auburn her home the way that London was her home," he said. "To her, Auburn was like the best part of the English countryside. She really loved the people."

The Donaldsons opened an orthodontics practice in Auburn that would operate for almost four decades. Gillian stayed worldly, starting a practice on the Caribbean island of Montserrat to provide free care to its residents. But Auburn became the new center of her world. She volunteered with the Schweinfurth Art Center, Cayuga Community College, the Auburn YMCA-WEIU and more.

Gillian eventually became a board member and then board president of the local YMCA, CEO Chris Nucerino told The Citizen.

"She loved the Y, and was always very nice when I spoke to her," he said.

Whether it was youth sports at the Y or fencing classes at the college, Gillian believed strongly in being active.

Her daughter, Jane, said sports were a big part of childhood for her and her three siblings. They played tennis, golf, racquetball and more because it benefited them not just physically, their mother told them, but socially and mentally as well. To her last days, she insisted on walking a mile around her home on Martin Point in Owasco, Jane said, even if she wasn't feeling well.