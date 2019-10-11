The seventh annual Festival of Trees will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, through Monday, Dec. 23, at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.
Individuals, businesses, nonprofits, civic groups and more are invited to decorate trees for the show. Visitors will vote on their favorites and several prizes will be awarded, with $50 for first place, the director prize and the best school tree. Last year's festival included more than 100 trees, and attracted more than 5,000 visitors.
The museum will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The trees will also be on display during regular museum hours in January.
For more information, call (315) 252-7466.