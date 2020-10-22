 Skip to main content
Festival of Trees to return to Owasco museum in November
COMMUNITY

Festival of Trees to return to Owasco museum in November

Trees

Christmas trees are displayed at a previous Festival of Trees at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco.

 Kelly Rocheleau

The eighth annual Festival of Trees will take place this holiday season at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco.

The museum is now seeking participants for the event. Individuals, families, businesses, government organizations, community groups and social justice organizations are invited to decorate trees for the show. There are two types of participants: those who supply the tree and decorations, setting it up and taking it down, and those where the museum purchases the tree and decorates it, sets it up and takes it down for a fee that depends on the size of the tree.

Trees can be set up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14-20, or by appointment. The museum will be open for the holiday season from 2 to 8 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 21 through Dec. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 26 through Jan. 31. Admission and parking are free. 

Visitors to the museum will vote on their favorite trees, and several prizes will be awarded. They include $50 for first place, the director's award and the best school tree. Last year's festival included 110 trees, and attracted more than 4,500 visitors.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644 or email tquill@cayugacounty.us.

