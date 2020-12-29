Fillmore essay contest open to Cayuga County-area seniors

High school seniors in the Cayuga County area are invited to participate in an essay contest on the subject of Summerhill native and 13th U.S. President Millard Fillmore.

The contest is being organized by members of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society and officials with the town of Summerhill, where Fillmore was born in a log cabin in 1800. They are working with Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES to donate to each of its nine component districts a copy of former Moravia history teacher Robert Scarry's 2009 biography of Fillmore for the students' reference. Further details on the contest will be available from each high school's American history teachers.

Essays must be between 750 and 1,500 words, and the deadline is May 1. The overall winner of the contest will receive a $500 scholarship, while the winner from each school will receive a wristwatch. An awards ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society, 14 W. Cayuga St., Moravia. The house's two-room exhibit of Fillmore's memorabilia and papers will be available for viewing there as well.