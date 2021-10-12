Fillmore essay contest resumes at Cayuga County schools

High school seniors in the Cayuga County area are once again invited to participate in an essay contest on the subject of Summerhill native and 13th U.S. President Millard Fillmore.

The contest is being organized by members of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society and officials with the town of Summerhill, where Fillmore was born in a log cabin in 1800. For reference, they have provided copies of Robert Scarry's 2009 biography of Fillmore to all districts in Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES. Further details on the contest are available from each high school's American history teachers. The contest was originally scheduled for the 2020-2021 school year, but postponed due to limited participation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essays must be between 750 and 1,500 words, and the deadline is May 1. The overall winner of the contest will receive a $500 scholarship, and the winner from each district will receive a wristwatch.

The scholarship for the essay winner is being funded by a raffle for a quilt donated by the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Moravia. The quilt will be on display through the end of the year at Quilts by Commission, 53 Genesee St., Auburn. Tickets for the raffle are $1.

For more information, contact contest organizer Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore at (315) 224-7273 or drjoycesmith@hotmail.com.

