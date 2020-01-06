The Friends of Fillmore Glen State Park will hold a pair of upcoming meetings as the group begins to plan its 2020 events.
The first meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, and its purpose will be planning Fillmore Days. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 8, and will once again include bathtub races after their 2019 revival. Plans for the 2020 event so far include more youth categories and more music. To obtain the location of the meeting, email fofgnsp@gmail.com.
The second meeting, a general meeting of Friends of Fillmore Glen State Park, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the shop building at the park, 1686 Route 38, Moravia.
Also planned for the park is the annual I Love My Park Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2. During the statewide volunteer event held at the beginning of camping season, people will be welcomed to help spruce up Fillmore Glen. In 2019, 172 volunteers worked at the park that day, the third highest volunteer turnout at the state's 144 participating sites.
Though the park's hiking trails are closed for the winter, hiking and snowshoeing are welcome on the snowmobile trails on the park's north or south rim.
For more information, to suggest new programming ideas or to become a member of the Friends of Fillmore Glen State Park, email fofgnsp@gmail.com.