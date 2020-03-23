'Find the positive': As pandemic disrupts life in Cayuga County, acts of kindness abound

Barnes said he hopes more Auburnians join the group — if not for restaurant suggestions and toilet paper tips, then just for a dose of positivity from their community. He got one when he saw a father post in the group that the pandemic gave him his first opportunity in three years to play catch with his son, he said.

"We have to always find the positive in every bad situation," Barnes said. "We as community can come back stronger and more together than ever when this is over with."

Other individuals are putting more specific skills to work to help their community.

Auburn quilter Stephanie McCall, of Quilts by Commission, is arranging a project to create medical face masks for health care providers at Auburn Community Hospital and local nursing homes, as well as first responders. When she learned of the dire need for those masks, she said, she thought of the "hundreds of very strong quilt guild members" in the area she could organize to help.